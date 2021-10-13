“Kicking Steel’s Made No Difference!” n0thing Reacts | Valorant LCQ

After benching steel in favor of b0i, 100 Thieves have had a strong start to the Valorant LCQ LAN, but has the roster change made a significant impact?

100 Thieves had an impressive performance against BcJ’s XSET and NaturE’s Gen. G on their journey to the winner’s finals, with the team proving their strength on stage.

However, how much of a difference has the addition of b0i made? Join Jordan ‘n0thing’ Gilbert as he questions whether benching steel has really changed anything for 100 Thieves Valorant.

