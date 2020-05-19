Game-breaking Valorant bug makes Phoenix's flash useless

A game-breaking Valorant bug has been discovered that renders Phoenix’s Curveball flash useless, with the flash not activating across certain corners across all maps.

If you’re a Phoenix main and have noted your flashes aren’t registering properly, you aren’t going insane. There’s a bug on the loose that has made the British Agent’s curveball practically useless.

The bug is very easy to replicate, and can happen at the most inopportune times. If you throw your flash around a corner, there’s a chance that it won’t flash the enemies behind it. This can leave players exposed to retaliating fire.

You can, of course, use this to your advantage to avoid the flash yourself and swing early and hope the bug goes in your favor. However, it’s unclear how this bug activates, other than the fact that it happens around most corners.

Some players have stated the issue has to do with ping. With the way the server reads the flash, players on different pings might not have the flash registered even though they are looking directly at it.

The clips demonstrating the bug also throw the flashes quite high, which means it might be activating out of the effective line-of-sight of certain Agents.

Either way, losing your flash in this manner would be rather annoying. Given you have to invest 100 creds into each flash, having it not work properly could just be an infuriating waste of money.

If you’re the enemy on the other end of the equation, it could also prove to be just as bad. If you turn away, while the enemy Phoenix rushes you, staring you down completely unflashed, you’re going to have a hard time winning the gun fight.

Valorant devs are yet to comment on the bug, so it’s unclear as to whether a hotfix will be shipped to help the situation.

There is some planned server maintenance going live on May 19, so maybe a fix for this bug will be shipped then. However, if you find your flashes as Phoenix being less effective than usual, this is probably why.