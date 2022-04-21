Valorant fans demand Phoenix buffs as “mediocre” agent continues to struggle

Valorant fans have demanded the developers buff Phoenix, as the “mediocre” British agent continues to struggle – causing headaches for those choosing to play him.

Phoenix currently stands with one of the lowest win rates in Valorant at an astonishing 45.7%, making the Duelist one of the weakest agents in the game.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Phoenix hasn’t received any love from the best players in the world so far at Valorant Masters, as he’s yet to be picked on stage at the first international tournament of the year.

Now, fans are demanding the developers make crucial changes to Phoenix in hopes that the agent once again becomes a viable pick.

In an April 20 Reddit thread, Valorant fan pooria09 hit out at the devs and demanded that Phoenix is buffed in the next patch.

The player explained how they can’t even get themselves to pick the agent when selecting, as they claim they’d get yelled at by teammates because the agent is so bad.

“It hurts me deeply that I can’t even get myself to pick my favorite agent because I know I would play worse and get yelled at because he’s just so bad,” said the fan.

“The problem with Phoenix is that he has no niche, he’s like a jack of all trades except he’s not even good at them,” responded another player. “KAY/O pretty much does everything Phoenix does better and has more utility on top of it,” they added.

I used to main him and then Yoru dropped. Even when Yoru was bad I played him more than Phoenix,” said one. “His kit is literally the mediocre version of everything right now.”

With expected changes to Jett in the next patch, there’s certainly going to be a shake-up in the meta – potentially making room for Phoenix changes that could push him back to his former glory.