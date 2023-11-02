G2 JonahP responds to “disrespectful” comm during Sentinels Invitational

G2 Esports player Jonah ‘JonahP’ Pulice has responded to the “poorly timed” listen-in during their matchup against Sentinels.

JonahP and his teammates from The Guard were picked up by G2 during the off-season. This was the result of The Guard failing to put in the correct paperwork to qualify for VCT.

The core four of The Guard remained with the team and Ian ‘tex’ Botsch was replaced by Cloud9’s Nathan ‘lead’ Orf. Despite staying as a team and dominating the Ascension league last year, the team has struggled under the new organization.

G2 was invited to Sentinels’ Showmatch and Invitational tournament for a chance at $20,000. So far, the team has played three matches in total: one against Oxygen Esports and two against Sentinels. All matches have ended in losses for the old Guard.

JonahP tells teammate to “stop talking” during match

During G2’s second match against Sentinels, the listen-in with the team revealed some tense communication between the team.

“Just stop talking,” JonahP told his teammate during the listen-in. “Just let me heal and reset, we got a kill.”

This comment left viewers questioning the dynamic of the team. Co-host of the Sentinels event Tarik gave his thoughts after hearing the listen-in by saying, “I didn’t like that comm.” Before too many eyebrows could be raised over the situation, JonahP took to Twitter to address the situation.

“Tweeting so I can sleep tonight – this listen-in was so poorly timed without context,” said JonahP. “We’ve talked as a team about problems overcoming and missing timings, and this is one part of a conversation to try to settle us down before repeating mistakes. That’s why it looks like I’m being disrespectful to Jake [Valyn].”

Sentinels player Zellsis took the time to respond to the backlash that JonahP got for making that call out during their match.

“People not realizing how no one went quiet or talked back or anything and everyone continued putting in 100% effort,” said Zellsis. “People don’t understand competitiveness anymore. Don’t sweat it professor.”

G2 have another match on November 2 against Moist X Shopify for their final chance at making it through to playoffs at the Sentinels Invitational. Another loss means they are out of the tournament and will have to look forward to the start of VCT.