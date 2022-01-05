Former KRU Esports coach reportedly tried to fight security at Valorant Champions

The former head coach of KRU Esports, Rodrigo “Onur” Dalmagro, allegedly got into a confrontation with security at the 2021 Valorant Champions tournament in Berlin.

Onur left KRU shortly after Champions when his contract expired on December 15. Since then, he was in talks with LOUD to coach their 2022 Valorant roster.

However, the org pulled out due to a controversy over vaccines on January 2. Now it’s being reported that Onur tried to get into a fight with security enforcing quarantine at the 2021 Champions tournament.

Onur faces off with Champions security

On the Valorant podcast Valoranting, host and Champions caster MitchMan said he had heard that tournament organizers had to put security by his door.

“He tried to fight them [security] because he didn’t agree that he had to stay inside to isolate during the isolation,” MitchMan said. “Again, none of this is gospel, take it with a pinch of salt, this is what I’ve heard people say.”

As Mitch said, there’s no official source claiming this happened, but it is does align with the circumstances that also led to the deal with LOUD breaking down a few weeks later.

Onur has said he’s not anti-vaccine, but he is against the idea of vaccine passports and is “willing to lose out on a job to remain consistent” in his beliefs.

It remains to be seen where Onur will end up for 2022 after all of this has gone down as well. Now that LOUD has backed out, and this story has come out, it will be interesting to see where he ends up.