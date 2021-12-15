Curveball: Did Liquid choke vs Acend? | Valorant Champions Review

The Curveball crew of Mitchman, n0thing, and fRoD reviewed the inaugural Valorant Champions that saw orgs like Team Liquid fall while Acend cemented its place as the world’s best.

Champs held many surprises, like Sentinels’ exit in the group stage and KRU Esports’ miracle run to the semifinals. Regions expected to do well, like NA, struggled in Berlin, while the world got to see the true power of LATAM.

Even the Curveball squad were astonished by Valorant Champions, which set the benchmark for competitions in the young esport.

