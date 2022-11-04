Valorant PBE to test changes to Cypher and Fade

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Riot Games is looking to test changes to two Agents on the Valorant PBE, according to the game’s community lead Jeff Landa.

As Valorant deepens its roster of Agents, some have been sinking to the bottom of the pick rate ladder and others have risen to the top. Cypher is an Agent in Valorant that has seen his pick rate taper off as time has gone on and is one of the agents that will see changes in the PBE.

His pick rate in Gold, the ranked tier where most of the game’s player base resides, is in the bottom three among the game’s 19 Agents, according to Blitz.gg.

Fade will also see changes, but is one of the heights picked Agents in Gold and above. The Turkish character is also one of the newest Agents released by Riot Games while Cypher is a part of the game’s original cast.

How to test the new Cypher changes coming to Valorant

The Valorant PBE is the public test realm where players can test bugs and balance changes to the game and give feedback directly to Riot. Fans can signup online if they have no bans or other restrictions and are in the North American region.

The proposed changes will be posted on November 4 at 4 p.m. PT on the Valorant PBE subreddit and the test server will open on November 5 for players to tinker with the changes.

With the pick rates around each character, fans should expect buffs to Cypher’s abilities and nerfs to hit Fade. Cypher himself might even see a slight redesign as the character is not seen often even at the competitive level as his abilities are overshadowed by other Agents in the Sentinel class like Killjoy and Chamber.

Fade, however, should see a nerf to some of her abilities as she has dominated pro play to an extent and has yet to see any massive changes since her initial release.