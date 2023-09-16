Where to watch all of the Batman live-action movies

Batman has taken on many faces, and been in many movies, but on this Batman Day, where can you watch all of them?

Despite not having any superpowers – unless you count being a billionaire – Batman has managed to remain one of the most iconic DC heroes out there, if not the most.

Because of his popularity amongst superhero fans, Batman has managed to have multiple live-action cinematic iterations. The torch has been passed to and from the hands of many a notable actor, including Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and most recently Robert Pattinson.

And considering that it’s Batman day today (September 16), you may be wanting to watch a couple, if not all of them. We’ve already discussed what order you should watch the movies here at Dexerto, but where exactly can you watch them, or even stream them? Well read on, and we’ll explain all.

How many live-action Batman movies are there?

In total, there are 10 official Batman movies – though The Batman 2 is set to be on its way. The list of Batman movies is as follows:

Batman: The Movie (1966)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

The Batman (2022)

Just a note that this list does not include The Justice League or Flash movies despite the caped crusader making an appearance, as we’re specifically talking Batman focused flicks – meaning his name is in the title.

How to watch all of the Batman movies – Are they streaming?

Below you will find a more detailed list of where you can watch each of the 10 live-action Batman movies, be it in a streaming, digital, or physical format.

Trailers and synopses will also be available below, so get on scrolling!

Batman: The Movie (1966)

Synopsis: Kaaapowie! Holy feature film, Batman – one based on the tongue-in-cheek, campy 1960’s television series. Watch Batman and Robin battle sharks, Catwoman, The Joker and The Riddler on the big screen. Can they try to prevent the bad guys from taking over the world? With a wham! and a pow! and a zip! – our heroes just might win.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Hulu, or Max.

Batman (1989)

Synopsis: Having witnessed his parents’ brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne fights crime in Gotham City disguised as Batman, a costumed hero who strikes fear into the hearts of villains. But when a deformed madman who calls himself “The Joker” seizes control of Gotham’s criminal underworld, Batman must face his most ruthless nemesis ever while protecting both his identity and his love interest, reporter Vicki Vale.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, or Max.

Batman Returns (1992)

Synopsis: The monstrous Penguin, who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck to topple the Batman once and for all. But when Shreck’s timid assistant, Selina Kyle, finds out, and Shreck tries to kill her, she is transformed into the sexy Catwoman. She teams up with the Penguin and Shreck to destroy Batman, but sparks fly unexpectedly when she confronts the caped crusader.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, or Max.

Batman Forever (1995)

Synopsis: Batman faces off against two foes: the schizophrenic, horribly scarred former District Attorney Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, and the Riddler, a disgruntled ex-Wayne Enterprises inventor seeking revenge against his former employer by unleashing his brain-sucking weapon on Gotham City’s residents. As the caped crusader also deals with tortured memories of his parents’ murder, he has a new romance, with psychologist Chase Meridian.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, or Max.

Batman & Robin (1997)

Synopsis: This superhero adventure finds Batman and his partner, Robin, attempting to the foil the sinister schemes of a deranged set of new villains, most notably the melancholy Mr. Freeze, who wants to make Gotham into an arctic region, and the sultry Poison Ivy, a plant-loving femme fatale. As the Dynamic Duo contends with these bad guys, a third hero, Batgirl, joins the ranks of the city’s crime-fighters.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, or Max.

Batman Begins (2005)

Synopsis: A young Bruce Wayne travels to the Far East, where he’s trained in the martial arts by Henri Ducard, a member of the mysterious League of Shadows. When Ducard reveals the League’s true purpose – the complete destruction of Gotham City – Wayne returns to Gotham intent on cleaning up the city without resorting to murder. With the help of Alfred, his loyal butler, and Lucius Fox, a tech expert at Wayne Enterprises, Batman is born.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, or Max.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Synopsis: With the help of allies Lt. Jim Gordon and DA Harvey Dent, Batman has been able to keep a tight lid on crime in Gotham City. But when a vile young criminal calling himself the Joker suddenly throws the town into chaos, the caped Crusader begins to tread a fine line between heroism and vigilantism.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, or Max.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Synopsis: It has been eight years since Batman, in collusion with Commissioner Gordon, vanished into the night. Assuming responsibility for the death of Harvey Dent, Batman sacrificed everything for what he and Gordon hoped would be the greater good. However, the arrival of a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist named Bane force Batman out of exile and into a battle he may not be able to win.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, or Max.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Synopsis: It’s been nearly two years since Superman’s colossal battle with Zod devastated the city of Metropolis. The loss of life and collateral damage left many feeling angry and helpless, including crime-fighting billionaire Bruce Wayne. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, or Max.

The Batman (2022)

Synopsis: Batman ventures into Gotham City’s underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

Where to watch: Hulu, or Max.

You can read more DCU content in our hub here, Batman news in our hub here, and news about The Batman 2 here.