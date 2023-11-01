The 1975 recreate The Blair Witch Project at Halloween gig

Halloween is the time for spooking things up, and the 1975 delivered with their Halloween concert by dressing up as multiple horror icons.

The 1975 have been making a ton of headlines this past year. From their touring concerts, to Matty Healy’s relationship with Taylor Swift, and now for their Halloween antics.

For their Halloween Party concert in Michigan City’s Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last night, the band took to dressing up in costumes and acting out scenes from popular horror movies.

Article continues after ad

This resulted in a show that delighted fans, who later took to social media to show the internet what they themselves had just seen.

Article continues after ad

1975 concert references The Ring, Blair Witch, & American Psycho

The 1975 recreated looks and scenes from American Psycho, The Ring and The Blair Witch Project at their most recent concert, which overjoyed fans and social media.

Front man Matty Healy wore a range of stage costumes, including dressing up as Patrick Bateman from the 2000 movie American Psycho. Lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer-producer George Daniel also donned Halloween-themed outfits, including that of the wrestler The Undertaker, Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs, and the The Dark Knight’s Joker.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Healy kept up the antics by singing with a skeleton, which blasted out Nickelback and Maroon 5 songs. He later acted out an iconic scene from The Ring, and even showed a recreation of the intimate camcorder “I’m so scared” scene from The Blair Witch Project, which perhaps showed a little more than fans were expecting.

Article continues after ad

Both of these original references can be watched below:

Clips of these skits have been spreading across social media, to the delight of many a fan. As one Twitter user said, “The 1975 are the best performers of our generation. they have upped the bar for concerts because these are full fledged complex productions with a storyline.”

Article continues after ad

See more imagery from the concert and check out the fan reactions’ below:

For more Halloween content, click here.