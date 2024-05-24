Street Fighter movie logo has the fighting game community hyped

Fighting game fans couldn’t be more excited after a new logo was revealed for Legendary’s forthcoming Street Fighter film.

In April 2023, it was reported that Legendary Entertainment had acquired the rights for a film adaptation of the Street Fighter fighting game franchise, one of the most prolific series in the genre.

However, things have been quiet regarding the movie for nearly a year… until May 2024, when an official logo for the project was officially unveiled.

Fans will note the logo isn’t tied to any particular game from the series, so it’s impossible to tell what storyline – if any – the film plans to follow.

Article continues after ad

Thus far, there’s not much information about the project’s release date, cast, etc., but it’s also worth noting that Legendary additionally acquired TV rights for the famous fighting game serious, as well.

On top of that, it’s being directed by YouTube duo RackaRacka, who wowed audiences with their horror film ‘Talk To Me’ in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Danny and Michael Philippou, the minds behind RackaRacka, have expressed their excitement about directing the Street Fighter film, as seen in an interview around the time the initial news of their involvement was released.

“It’s got such a rich history. It’s just fun and fascinating, and the idea of getting a studio budget to do one of our fight scenes on a feature film, there’s no restrictions. That’s very exciting,” they said.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that RackaRacka has created their own take on the Street Fighter universe with a ‘Real Life Street Fighter’ sketch they uploaded to YouTube eight years ago.

It’s clear that this directorial duo has a big passion for the franchise, and fighting game fans couldn’t be more excited.

On Twitter, the community sounded off in response to the latest news, with one hoping it “lives up” to the infamous Street Fighter live-action film from the 90s with Jean Claude Van Damme.

Article continues after ad

“I hope this film follows the footsteps of Mario & Sonic,” another said, referencing the highly-reviewed video game adaptations.

Article continues after ad

As of late, video game adaptations have been well-received, with the likes of Detective Pikachu receiving high honors from long-time fans of the franchise. We’ll just have to see if RackaRacka’s upcoming Street Fighter adaptation will live up to the hype… but if Talk to Me is anything to go by, we’ve got high hopes.