Street Fighter movie & TV rights acquired by Dune studio for future projects

Legendary Entertainment plans to team up with Capcom on future projects after acquiring Street Fighter’s movie and TV rights.

As one of the longest-running fighting game franchises, Street Fighter has enjoyed its fair share of crossover entertainment.

Universal Pictures and Capcom partnered in 1994 to release the brand’s first live-action film, which starred the likes of Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, and Ming-Na Wen.

Several animated films and a few other live-action projects have launched in the decades since then. However, not many have managed to capture the magic of the beloved fighting game series. That much may change in the years to come, though.

Legendary acquires movie and TV rights to Street Fighter

THR reports that Legendary Entertainment, the production studio behind Dune (2021), has acquired Street Fighter’s TV and film rights. The studio plans to partner with Capcom on as yet unannounced projects in the future.

Specifics about what this partnership will entail presently remain a mystery. Thus, there’s no word on whether Legendary’s first Street Fighter-branded endeavor will include a film or TV production.

Capcom Street Fighter movie (1994)

Despite its previous bad luck in cross-media entertainment, Street Fighter’s future in the TV and movie spaces looks a bit less grim now.

After all, video game adaptations are enjoying quite the renaissance, thanks to the success of Netflix’s Castlevania and, most recently, HBO’s The Last of Us.

And even more game adaptations will soon release to the public. On April 5, Universal and Nintendo will unleash The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The jury’s out on whether Mario will suffer the same critical and commercial fate as Universal’s nearly 30-year-old attempt at bringing Street Fighter to the big screen.