Actors’ union called out for “bullsh*t” Halloween rules after Ryan Reynolds post

SAG-AFTRA is in the hot seat after posting Halloween guidelines amid the actors’ strike, urging Hollywood celebs to dress in “generic” costumes instead of popular characters like Barbie, and Ryan Reynolds has spoken his mind.

Halloween is the one time of year when the fame of cult classics, TV series, and movies get to shine. Hundreds of people across America make it their mission to emulate their favorite characters like Mortician and Gomez Addams, John Wick, Breaking Bad, Waldo, and even newer critically acclaimed movies like Barbie.

While the WGA has reached negotiation agreements, SAG-AFTRA has yet to make solid headway. Amid the strikes, Hollywood actors were floored when the actors’ union posted “guidelines” for Halloween to show supposed solidarity.

In short, the guidelines asked actors and those involved in the union not to get creative and dress up as notable movie and TV series characters. Their efforts were in vain as they created an uproar, implying that the rules also applied to their children. Even Ryan Reynolds gave his two cents on the confusing Halloween issue.

Ryan Reynolds poked sarcastic fun at SAG-AFTRA’s Halloween rules

Actors like Ryan Reynolds, and Mandy Moore commented on the seemingly absurdity of SAG-AFTRA’s demand to dress in more generic costumes for Halloween, believing it also applied to their children and would go against their “solidarity.”

According to Variety, SAG-AFTRA originally posted on social media about “strike-friendly tips and tricks” for the spooky season. The rules stated they needed to “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.).” It also included not dressing up as “non-struck content, like an animated TV show.”

Another rule discouraged actors from posting photos on social media with “non-struck” inspired characters. According to the rules, it would mean any actor dressing up as Wednesday Addams wouldn’t be in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and the strikes.

But since the original post, it was met with an onslaught of complaints from Hollywood actors. Ryan Reynolds commented on X (Twitter), “I look forward to screaming “scab” at my 8-year-old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn.”

SAG-AFTRA took down their initial post and had to issue a statement clarifying the Halloween rules didn’t apply to children. “This was meant to help them avoid promoting struck work, and it is the latest in a series of guidelines we have issued. It does not apply to anyone’s kids,” they said.

“We are on strike for important reasons, and have been for nearly 100 days. Our number-one priority remains getting the studios back to the negotiating table so we can get a fair deal for our members, and finally put our industry back to work.”

Besides Reynolds, This is Us star Mandy Moore called it a “joke” on Instagram. “This is what’s important? We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months. Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you.”

Former SAG president Melissa Gilbert was also perplexed by SAG-AFTRA’s approach stating on Instagram, “Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween. I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike?”