Rings of Power: Pelargir explained

In Rings of Power Episode 7, Bronwyn mentions somewhere called Pelargir – let’s break down what it actually is, and why it’s important in the world of Lord of the Rings.

Episode 7 picks up in the volcanic aftermath of Mount Doom’s eruption, with the people of the Southlands and Númenor scattered across the newly scorched landscape of Mordor, struggling to find those they’ve lost and deciding where to go next.

Towards the end, after everyone regroups in the mountains, Bronwyn says the Southlanders are heading to Pelargir.

Tolkienites may already be aware of Pelargir, but other viewers won’t be – so, let’s break down what it is, where it is, and the role it will play in the future of Middle-earth.

Rings of Power: What is Pelargir?

Pelargir is an old Númenórean colony, located above the delta of the Anduin and south of the White Mountains. It was first built in SA 2350 as a haven of the Faithful, and it’ll become a key location in Rings of Power.

In Episode 7, Bronwyn says she’s going to Pelargir with Arondir, her son Theo, and the other Southland people, while Miriel vows that Númenór will return to Middle-earth.

As per J.R.R. Tolkien’s writing, Pelargir once sat a few miles away from the coasts, but the fall of Númenor drastically altered the coastline and left it nearly 50 miles upstream.

New Line Cinema

During the War of the Ring, Pelargir was attacked several times by a corrupted race of Númenóreans known as the Corsairs of Umbar. As we saw in the extended edition of The Return of the King, Aragorn fought alongside Legolas, Gimli, the Grey Company and the Army of the Dead to defend Pelargir and defeat the Corsairs, before sailing on the black ships to Minas Tirith.

Here’s the important bit to know for Rings of Power: Pelargir will become the great naval port of Gondor, a kingdom of men that has yet to be founded in Middle-earth… but it will, as those who found it are either already in the show or expected to turn up in the next season.

We won’t reveal who it is – the show may change things up, too – but there are big changes on the horizon for Númenóreans.

