Who is Círdan? Rings of Power’s legendary Elf explained

Rings of Power Season 2 has introduced the “oldest and wisest Elf” in all Middle-earth: Círdan, a revered shipwright with a long history in Lord of the Rings.

In the opening episode of Rings of Power Season 2, Elrond leaps off a waterfall and high-tails it with the three Elven rings. Gil-Galad fears he may be dead, but Galadriel suspects he’s sought the counsel of someone of great esteem, who “could turn the tides his way.”

That in itself was a clue. Soon after, he arrives at the Grey Havens, an Elvish port city in Lindon.

Moments later, we meet a legendary, majorly influential character in Tolkien’s source material: Círdan.

Círdan the Shipwright explained

If Celebrimbor is the master of rings, Círdan is the greatest shipbuilder in Middle-earth. He’s also the oldest Elf in Lord of the Rings history, born in the Years of the Trees and surviving all the way into (and beyond) the Fourth Age.

Prime Video

Following the War of Wrath and Morgoth’s defeat, Círdan resisted the urge to go West to Valinor. Instead, he became the Master of the Grey Havens, helping to build ships that take Elves back to the Undying Lands.

He also assisted the Edain (the noblemen who fought alongside Elves in the final conflict of the Wars of Beleriand), crafting the boats that took them to an island kingdom… Númenor.

Not just on account of his age, but Círdan is arguably one of the most influential Elves in Middle-earth, connected to several major events in the First Age. For example, he was the Lord of the Falathrim (the “people of the roaming shore”), and his early suspicions of Morgoth’s malice led to the banishment of Quenya.

He also befriended Gil-galad, the High King of Lindon in Rings of Power, when they escaped the Fall of the Falas. It’s clear Gil-galad respects him, instantly heeding his words of the rings’ significance and potential when he appears in Lindon.

While initially opposed to the rings, seeming to agree with Elrond that the risk of Sauron’s influence outweighed the good to Elfkind, he quickly became convinced of their necessary power.

How old is Círdan?

Círdan is at least 2,100 years old in Rings of Power, though he could be as old as 2,300.

Prime Video

If Círdan was born during the Awakening of the Elves, that places his date of birth in Y.T. 1050 – the year the First Age began. This lasted 590 years (in Middle-earth time, please don’t try to work out if it’s the same in Earth years).

Rings of Power’s timeline in Lord of the Rings is a bit harder to work out, given how much it’s condensed Tolkien’s writings – however, it’s sensible to estimate it kicking off in SA 1500. Considering the breadth of the first season, Círdan’s age being around 2,100 makes sense.

Incredibly, his life so far is but a drop in the water of his entire existence. He survives the Second and Third Age, even living into the Fourth Age. This is where things get a bit spottier, but we know he eventually traveled west to Valinor… when he was around 11,000 years old.

Círdan’s ring explained

As seen in Rings of Power, Círdan wears Narya. Designed as a ruby ring, it’s said to have the power to inspire hope, combat the weariness of time, and allow its wearer other magical powers – such as the Flame of Anor.

Amazon Studios

Much like the source material, Gil-galad trusts Círdan with the rings after he arrives from the Grey Havens. He keeps it for thousands of years, even after Gil-galad’s death… until Gandalf arrives, and he gives it to him.

Who plays Círdan in Rings of Power?

Círdan is played by Ben Daniels in Rings of Power Season 2.

Lucasfilm

While emerging in British TV shows like Casualty, The State Within, and Lark Rise to Candelford, he initially found fame onstage, even getting an Olivier Award nomination for his 1991 performance in Never the Sinner.

He made his Broadway debut in 2008’s Les Liaisons Dangereuses, as well as nabbing several TV and film appearances in the likes of Jack the Giant Slayer, Merlin, and House of Cards.

In 2016, he starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as General Antoc Merrick. He’s also appeared in The Exorcist TV series, Apple TV’s Foundation, and Interview with the Vampire.

Was he in the Lord of the Rings movies?

Círdan briefly appears in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, played by Michael Elsworth.

New Line Cinema

However, if you’re planning to revisit the movies, don’t expect much: he can be seen during Galadriel’s monologue in The Fellowship of the Ring, and he’s standing at the port when Frodo, Gandalf and co. leave for Valinor in The Return of the King. That’s it.

