One of the best Christmas movies is returning to cinemas

With Christmas season around the corner, now is the time to crack out the holiday movies, and now one such movie is heading back to cinemas.

When it comes to Christmas movies, everyone has there favorite. For some it’s Elf, for others it’s The Holiday, and for a solid few it’s Die Hard.

But Christmas movies have a habit of staying classic watches every year, people still keep cracking out It’s a Wonderful Life for instance. And now even the movies from our own childhoods are turning out to be decades old.

And now, one specific Christmas flick is turning 20 years old in 2023, and to celebrate, it’s coming back in cinemas.

“Christmas is all around us” is coming back to cinemas

If you’re not familiar with the classic jingle sung by Bill Nighy’s character, we’ll remind you: Love Actually is heading back into cinemas for its 20th Anniversary.

Originally coming out in 2003 from director Richard Curtis, this ensemble Christmas movie wasn’t quite a hit on first realise, with only a 64% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has majorly grown in popularity over the years, with iconic scenes such as that Joni Mitchell sequence.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters explored are David, the handsome newly elected British prime minister who falls for a young junior staffer, Sarah, a graphic designer whose devotion to her mentally ill brother complicates her love life, and Harry, a married man tempted by his attractive new secretary.”

The cast features the likes of Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightly, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, and more.

When and where can I watch Love Actually?

Love Actually will be heading to select cinemas for a limited time on November 24 in the UK, and December 8 in the US and other international locations.

According to Variety, Universal and Studiocanal have even prepared a 4K remaster of the film for the US run, which will include a 10-minute introductory video.

For now, Love Actually is also available to stream on Netflix.

