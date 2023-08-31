Hiyao Miyazaki and Martin Scorsese are brining The Boy and the Heron and Killers of the Flower Moon to the London Film Festival as part of an impressive 2023 lineup.

This year’s edition of the BFI London Film Festival will be headlined by new films from David Fincher, Todd Haynes, and Bradley Cooper, as well as Miyazaki and Scorsese.

The 67th festival – which runs for 12 days in October – includes 29 world premieres, seven international premieres, and 30 European premieres.

Emerald Fennel’s Saltburn opens the festival on October 4, while Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya’s The Kitchen closes proceedings on October 15.

The Boy and the Heron and Killers of the Flower Moon to screen at London Film Festival

The full programme for the BFI London Film Festival was announced this morning, August 31, with the following being a few highlights:

The Boy and the Heron (dir. Hiyao Miyazaki)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (dir. Sam Fell)

Cobweb (dir. Kim Jee-woon)

Hit Man (dir. Richard Linklater)

The Holdovers (dir. Alexander Payne)

Killers of the Flower Moon (dir. Martin Scorsese)

The Killing (dir. David Fincher)

The Kitchen (dir. Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya)

Maestro (dir. Bradley Cooper)

May December (dir. Todd Haynes)

Occupied City (dir. Steve McQueen)

Perfect Days (dir. Wim Wenders)

Poolman (dir. Chris Pine)

Poor Things (dir. Yorgos Lanthimos)

Priscilla (dir. Sofia Coppola)

Saltburn (dir. Emerald Fennell)

Shortcomings (dir. Randall Park)

Shoshana (dir. Michael Winterbottom)

The Zone of Interest (dir. Jonathan Glazer)

LFF TV highlights

The LFF also features a TV strand, which is described by the festival’s official press release as follows:

“In its third year, the LFF Series strand returns to showcase compelling new episodic programming including Expats directed by Lulu Wang following the vibrant lives of a close-knit expatriate community with an exciting ensemble cast.

“Also featured in the strand are the World Premieres of Theresa Ikoko’s hotly-anticipated Grime Kids, inspired by the book by DJ Target and detailing the emergence of the East London grime scene in the early 2000s; and heist series Culprits by J Blakeson’s thrilling twist of the heist genre, starring Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Gemma Arterton.”

The BFI London Film Festival runs from October 4 to October 15, and we’ll be covering the major movies so look out for Dexerto reviews of the best of the best. For more on the LFF, click here. In the meantime, you can check out the rest of our film and TV reviews here.