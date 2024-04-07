Kyle MacLachlan delivers unexpected Twin Peaks reboot update

Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan gave the series’ hardcore fans an unexpected update on the possibility of a reboot.

David Lynch’s surrealist drama series Twin Peaks has come a long way from its humble beginnings when it first premiered in 1990.

The show followed FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) and local Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) as they investigated the murder of a teenage girl in the small town of Twin Peaks.

While the premise is pretty straightforward, the show itself frequently dabbled in camp, surrealism, and horror in a way only Lynch could have pulled off.

Though the show ran for two season from 1990 to 1991 with a third season debuting in 2017, rumors of a potential reboot have been floating around the internet, but no one from the original series has spoken about it until now.

ABC

While attending Canneseries to promote his new series Fallout, the actor unequivocally shut down the idea of a reboot with younger actors.

“I don’t think I’d want to see that and I don’t think anyone should attempt it,” MacLachlan told Deadline, “You are like, ‘Don’t touch that,’ but they do, they can’t help but put their hand on the stove again. That is the problem.”

When asked why he didn’t think Twin Peaks could work for modern audiences, MacLachlan pointed to Lynch’s signature style and how it would probably get swiftly canceled if it was made today stating, “[The cast] all recognized how weird Twin Peaks was. We didn’t think it would get past ‘one and done’ and thought it might become a movie of the week but said that we had to be part of it because it is David Lynch.”

MacLachlan’s sour attitude to a reboot makes sense as it seems like he would rather the series continue with a fourth season instead.

Back in 2020, he told IndieWire that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of returning to the role of Cooper, but the idea would have to come from the show’s creator stating, “That is in the mind of David Lynch, where it will stay hidden.”