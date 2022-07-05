James Cameron may “pass the baton” for Avatar 4 & 5

James Cameron is considering passing over Avatar 4 and 5 to a new director, as the filmmaker develops fresh projects.
Cameron has brought audiences some of the cinema’s finest films, with Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Aliens redefining the notions of a sequel. The filmmaker has been busy creating Avatar: The Way of Water, with more installments on the way.
However, Cameron may not see off the Avatar franchise to its conclusion.
James Cameron looking for a director to “trust” with Avatar sequels
Revealed exclusively by Empire, James Cameron thinks he might not helm the fourth and fifth Avatar films himself. The director said: “The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming. I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting.”
“I think eventually over time, I don’t know if that’s after three or after four, I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over.”
Cameron added the potential decision is so he can “go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in. Or maybe not. I don’t know.”
As the next Avatar films enter production, Cameron is excited for audiences to experience their scale. “I got more excited as I went along. Movie four is a corker. It’s a motherf**ker. I actually hope I get to make it,” he said.
“Three is in the can so it’s coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it’s one big story, ultimately,” the director added.
Cameron hasn’t made a non-Avatar film since 2005, so it’d be interesting to see what project he’d tackle next.
Avatar: The Way of Water is due to hit cinemas on December 16, 2022.