Is Soundtrack #2 K-drama connected to the original season?

Disney+ has developed a second season of the well-loved Soundtrack #1 K-drama from 2022, but this time with two new lead characters. But is Soundtrack #2 tied to the first season with Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee?

With music as the backdrop to the K-drama series, Soundtrack #1 became an instant hit among K-drama fans. Its short four-episode run had fans wanting more as two lifelong friends stumble into their hidden feelings for each other.

Han starred as Lee Eun-soo, a lyricist still trying to make her big break. She’s been best friends with photographer Han Seon-woo (Park) for 20 years. Due to a circumstance, Seon-woo goes to live with Eun-soo causing them to face their hidden love for each other.

In June 2023, Disney+ announced actors Geum Sae-rok and Noh Sang-hyun would lead Soundtrack #2 in a new romance K-drama storyline.

Will Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee return for Soundtrack #2?

Based on the plot and details of Soundtrack #2, the new season has no connection to Soundtrack #1 and serves as a separate storyline.

Hyun-seo (Geum) met Soo-ho (Noh) in college while playing in a band together. Romance sparked and they began a relationship. While deeply in love, the turmoil of life after college hit them hard and strained their relationship. It ultimately led to a breakup.

Years later, Hyun-seo has given up her dream and is now a piano tutor while Soo-ho is a rich CEO. As luck would have it, the two remeet and face their past of passionate love, resentment, and loss.

Based on Soundtrack #2’s storyline, each season is a standalone that focuses on the turmoil of different love stories. The only thing tying the first and second seasons together is the backdrop of music. Soundtrack #1 focused on lifelong friends turned lovers, with Soundtrack #2 about a once deeply rooted love story, breakup, and rekindling the flame.

Soundtrack #2 is set to release in December, with no set set date yet.

