Doctor Strange 2 nearly had a fight with Nazis

Doctor Strange 2 had a whole multiverse of possibilities, and one of them was apparently going to involve Nazis.

Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the more recent films to come out of the MCU. The film follows the titular Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) as he attempts to save the multiverse from the Scarlet Witch’s (Elizabeth Olson) plans.

The film manages to stand out amongst Marvel’s current plethora of movies due to its surrealist horror elements – which is no doubt due to the Evil Dead director – along with its introduction of the character America Chavez, as well as other Marvel cameos that this article won’t spoil.

The film is able to do this due to its vast amount of possibilities brought on by its multiverse element. This leads to some epic out-of-the-box scenes – but apparently, there were some even crazier battles that ended up being cut from the film, including a scene involving Nazis.

Nazis were going to return to the MCU

Nazis – or their shorthand of the H.Y.D.R.A organization – haven’t really appeared in the MCU since the first Captain America film back in 2011.

However, it seems like the Super Soldier wasn’t going to be the only one to fight them: Doctor Strange was as well.

The battle obviously didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie, but concept art has recently been released on Twitter, which depicts a Doctor Strange 2 scene in which armies from different time zones battle it out on a warped landscape. This includes World War 2 fighter planes, many with Nazi Swastikas emblazoned on them.

We can only imagine why and when this scene was going to appear in the movie, but the final film was seemingly action-packed enough.

The Phase Four sequel was also hugely financially successful, as despite receiving mixed reviews, it made over $900 million at the worldwide box office.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been available to watch on the Disney Plus streaming platform since June 22, 2022. A subscription is required for Disney+, which costs $8 per month, or $80 per year.

If you’re more interested in buying than streaming, you can buy the film for $20 in digital format on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, or Vudu.

