Die Hard returns to theaters as Christmas’s most controversial movie

Die Hard, one of the most controversial Christmas movies, will be returning to theaters after almost four decades.

When it comes to the Christmas season, there’s a ton of movies you can choose from the classic winter wonderland films to cheesy rom-coms to beloved kids’ movies.

However, one movie that strikes up a debate every holiday season is Bruce Willis’ action-packed explosive adventure Die Hard.

A beloved ’80s film, Die Hard hasn’t been seen in the theaters since it released in 1988, but fans can rejoice as it seems like it’s heading back to theaters.

Die Hard heads to theaters in time for the Christmas season

20th Century Studios, the production company behind the Die Hard franchise, recently announced the film would return to theaters after 35 years.

The movie follows Willis’ character John McClane, a New York City cop who gets tasked to rescue his estranged wife and a group of hostages at the headquarters a Japanese-owned business after a group of terrorists take over.

Die Hard is one of the most controversial Christmas movies because, every year, people debate if it could be considered a traditional holiday movie or not.

Die Hard fans consider this to be a Christmas movie because the movie takes place on Christmas Eve and there’s a ton of holiday music within the film including “Winter Wonderland,” “Let it Snow,” “Christmas in Hollis,” and “Ode to Joy.”

Whether or not you think Die Hard is a real Christmas film or not, it’s nice to see an older film get the chance to reach a new generation with another theatrical release.

