Black Adam v Superman movie will “absolutely” happen, Dwayne Johnson promises

Dwayne Johnson is determined to deliver an unrivalled DCEU showdown in the future, as a Black Adam v Superman movie is on the cards amid rumors of Henry Cavill’s return.

An age old debate between comic book fans is just can beat Superman. The Man of Steel may be weakened by different variants of Kryptonite, but that aside, Kal-El is a formidable force of nature.

Dwayne Johnson is a firm believer that Superman is the most “unstoppable force in the universe” and has bold plans to re-introduce Henry Cavill’s iteration of the character into the DCEU. Cavill’s return is all but officially confirmed, with Johnson essentially dropping any shroud of secrecy.

Now, with Black Adam finally debuting in the DCEU, Johnson is looking towards his next adventure: battling Superman.

Dwayne Johnson on Superman’s return: “This is a new era in the DC Universe”

The press tour for Black Adam is ramping up and Dwayne Johnson isn’t mincing his words when it comes to bringing Henry Cavill back into the fold. Discussing the topic with CinemaBlend, Johnson was asked if a Black Adam v Superman movie was the next step forward.

“Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man. I have been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe that’s about to begin,” Johnson explained.

The former WWE superstar is keen to ensure that the “fans” are at the center of the DCEU: “What I really meant by, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want.”

Warner Brothers Henry Cavill was last seen as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, after years of fan campaigning saw the film released in 2021.

“I have been listening and I’ve been wanting to address fans for years… and the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build out.”

Johnson also revealed that he knows who “lands the first punch” in this battle too. Our money is on the Kryptonian.

Black Adam is in theaters from October 21, 2022