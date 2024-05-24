“Nosy” mom slammed for reading stranger’s private text mid-flight

A mom has been slammed on TikTok for being “nosy” after posting about a stranger’s private text message during their fight.

Emily, who goes by ‘emily_mumscence‘ on the social media platform, was heading to Australia with her partner and nine-month-old baby, Max from Canada when the incident took place.

The 24-hour trip started with a flight, during which Emily noticed the passenger beside her had “immediately” started texting friends to complain about the baby she’d been seated with.

Sarcastically claiming the trip was “off to a great start,” Emily posted a video about the situation on TikTok and asked viewers to “wish us luck.” However, while the video quickly went viral, the response wasn’t what Emily expected.

Many TikTok users took to the comments of Emily’s video to slam the mom for reading a stranger’s private text messages, as well as claiming the passenger had every right to be upset.

“It’s pretty clear she was trying to privately text about it and the parents only know because they were nosy,” one person wrote. Another also sided with the passenger, stating, “I totally get her. Babies are the worst during flights.”

A third said, “Maybe mind your business and not invade a stranger’s privacy by reading their phone. The entitlement of parents with young children, y’all are the f****** worst.”

Following the backlash, Emily posted a follow-up video addressing the “wild” comments and claiming “80% of people who commented actually did not understand the point of the video.”

“The whole point of the video was that I was already nervous about doing such a long flight. As a parent, I am so hyper-aware of any sound that Max would ever make,” she said, stating she had already been “nervous” about disturbing other passengers.

“I’m already trying to keep him quiet so please, don’t make me feel any more nervous because we’re going to be doing our best”

However, Emily then explained that was exactly what happened as the passenger had been acting “very, very visibly annoyed” and had placed her phone so that it was “hard not to look” at the texts being sent.

Nonetheless, viewers maintained the passenger’s response was “valid” and that they would have acted the same; “Think just the amount of times you kissed him during this video would drive me crazy on a flight.”

There were those, however, who offered Emily support and encouraged her not to take harsh comments to hear; “These comments hurt my heart. I’m so sorry for all this negativity. Some people will never understand [and] that’s okay. Just know you’re loved & seen and doing amazing!”