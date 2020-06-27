PewDiePie explains why The Last of Us Part 2 is a "mess"

During his June 27 stream, YouTube king Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg gave his thoughts on The Last of Us Part 2 after beating it in front of 150k viewers. The Swedish star explained why the Naughty Dog title was a complete "mess."

Like many players, PewDiePie excitedly dove into The Last of Us 2 after years of anticipation. During his June 19 upload, the Swede even admitted that the Naughty Dog sequel was "the most anticipated game in a very long time" for him.

Advertisement

However, after completing the PlayStation 4 release in front of thousands of viewers, the star revealed that he "really, really didn't like it." Despite having mixed feelings about it, he also praised the developer for "taking a chance."

This article contains spoilers for the game.

PewDiePie on why he didn't like TLOU2

Over 150k people tuned in to watch the Swede beat The Last of Us 2 during his June 27 broadcast. But as the game came to a close, the star found himself torn on the story. "That felt like, I don't know, man," he laughed. "It was not the game we expected, it was not the game many people wanted."

Advertisement

The entertainer was at a loss for words as the credits began to roll, before stating that he disagreed with those that thought the ending was terrible – rather, everything was off. "I think everything was a mess. So I didn't have much expectations after that. The game had a lot of potential."

Read More: PewDiePie reveals why The Last of Us helped him achieve YouTube success



Pewds then revealed his biggest issue with the game – the story's structure. "If they just changed the order of things, I think it would be a lot better. And maybe tighten up some parts. It just felt a bit dragged as well. I guess I would rather play this game than a really mediocre game. Even though I really really didn't like it," he said.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

PewDiePie clarified he was not angry, and that he accepts it was the artist's vision. "I'm not mad about it. It's not my game. I can't control what's going to happen. It's not up to me. This is what they wanted to do, they went with it." He then broke into laughter and said, "Such a meme, some parts! So much to think about."

Advertisement

Despite not liking the way the game was written, the Swedish star gave Naughty Dog props for taking a risk. "They tried something different, I can respect that. I just don't really think it worked, to be honest. I feel like they needed more people's input on it. Maybe this is what they really felt strongly about, I mean, fair enough."

Finally, the YouTuber laid out what he thinks could have been improved in the title. "Small adjustments could have made a huge difference. Like playing Abby at the beginning, the way it played out. Even the character development. This is a really dark weird ending where Ellie loses everything. It's just like, okay."

(Topic starts at 03:09:00.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yXKqV1JdgA

PewDiePie wasn't entirely critical of the Sony release, as he also praised the developers for the game's jaw dropping graphics, and "representation" in the cast. While it didn't live up to his expectations, the content creator still had fun streaming it.

Advertisement

In March, the personality revealed he had signed a major deal with YouTube to stream exclusively on their platform. So far it seems to have paid off, as his Last of Us 2 broadcasts peaked at over 150,000 viewers.