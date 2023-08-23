YouTube promises to embrace music AI “responsibly” in new UMG partnership

YouTube has pledged that it will embrace AI responsibly after announcing a new partnership with Universal Music Group to build an AI framework for the site.

In a recent statement, the video streaming platform outlined how the new partnership will operate, and what safeguards will be in place for music creators on the program.

They also announced the launch of “YouTube’s Music AI Incubator”, which is designed to inform the company’s approach to music and AI over the coming months and years.

YouTube outline new approach to AI in music industry

In the statement, YouTube’s CEO Neal Mohan said: “Today, ​​AI is moving at a pace faster than ever before. It’s empowering creativity, sparking new ideas, and even transforming industries.

“At this critical inflection point, it’s clear that we need to boldly embrace this technology with a continued commitment to responsibility.”

YouTube broke its new program down into three fundamental principles:

AI should be embraced responsibly together with musicians. There must be appropriate protections in place for musicians taking part. YouTube’s safety and content policies must be scaled to meet the challenges of AI.

Mohan said that the aim of these principles are to “provide a strong foundation for YouTube and the music industry to better navigate the world ahead.

“I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity of AI to supercharge creativity around the world, but recognize that YouTube and the promise of AI will only be successful if our partners are successful.

“Together, we can embrace this new technology in a way that supports artists, songwriters, producers, and the industry as a whole while driving value for fans and pushing the bounds of what’s creatively possible.”

