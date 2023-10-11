TikTok has made it easier for for effects creators to earn money

TikTok’s Effect Creator Rewards Program just got an update that makes it easier for effects creators to earn money on the short-form video platform.

Over the last few years, TikTok has been working on different ways that creators can earn money by making content for the platform.

Video creators have the Creativity Program, where every video over one minute long earns creators a decent amount of money.

The Effects Creator Rewards Program is in place for those making effects on the app, and it’s now easier to earn money.

TikTok effects creator program just got better

Announced in a post on the TikTok Newsroom, the platform has lowered the requirements to become eligible for effects monetization.

Creators previously had to have 500,000 videos made with their effects, and now TikTok is only requiring 5 published effects with at least 3 of them used in 1,000 videos.

To earn rewards, though, each effect must be used in 200,000 qualifying videos and will be paid out in 90-day increments. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if you can make money beforehand.

When it comes to maximum payment, TikTok says that each effect can earn $14,000 and a single creator can bring in $50,000. However, only effects created after being accepted into the program will earn money.

All of this, paired with the TikTok Creativity Program that pays creators roughly $1.00 per thousand views for videos over one minute long, means that TikTokers can bring home a hefty chunk of change by creating content for the platform.

