Microsoft offers free Xbox Series S consoles with Lovesac sofas in Cyber Monday offer

Lovesac and Xbox have collaborated to offer gamers a free console and a couple of free games for a tasty Cyber Monday deal.

What do you get when a smart home furnishing company collaborates with a leading gaming console maker? Though they might sound like an unrealistic pair, Lovesac and Xbox have collaborated to make your gaming experience more immersive ahead of this shopping season.

Lovesac, which makes modular sofas with hidden speakers offering invisible surround sound, has announced a unique deal wherein customers who purchase a StealthTech Sound + Charge Speaker System will receive a free Xbox Series S and digital copies of Forza Motorsport and Starfield.

While customers can preview the combo at Lovesac’s showrooms starting November 20, the offer is only available to users who buy the combo online from their website.

Immersion got to a new level

Lovesac is an ideal solution for users who love to play games in the comfort of their living room couch. This concept is designed to hide your speakers inside the couch itself.

It also uses stereo sound technology, and since the audio is beamed and closest to you, it offers a far more immersive gaming experience than any other setup. Moreover, the speakers are hidden in your furniture, resulting in a spacious living room.

Apart from gaming, these can add another dimension to content consumption, like watching movies or listening to music.

That being said, the Sactionals from Lovesac are not cheap, and the price starts from $4270 for a two-seater sofa, offering endless customization options of fabric, seating comfort, and more. Though you might get a similar-sized sofa from Amazon at a fraction of this price, the in-built Harman Kardon music system could entice you.

