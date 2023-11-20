Get $200 off Samsung’s smart projector before Black Friday even starts

Fancy getting a smart projector? Samsung’s The Freestyle 2 smart projector is up to 25% off ahead of Black Friday.

If you’re a movie buff and like watching content in a cinematic style, then you need to have a smart projector in your home entertainment setup.

The good news is that Samsung’s The Freestyle 2 Smart projector, known for its exceptional performance and versatility, is now available at an incredible 25% discount ahead of Black Friday. This means you can seize this smart projector at a discount of $200 from its regular price of $797.

This projector can help transform your living room into a home theater and deliver an unparalleled visual experience for very less.

Host streaming parties on the go

The highly portable Freestyle 2nd Gen is available at a massive discount of $200, but if you buy it from Walmart, you get a sweeter deal. Walmart offers a 6ft HDMI cable, a foldable 120-inch outdoor screen, and mount hooks bundled with the projector.

The Freestyle 2 blows up streaming content, sports, and more up to 100 inches large without permanently taking over your living room like a TV. Weighing just 1.83 lbs, it’s highly portable too.

This compact video projector is capable of Full HD resolution and boasts a brightness of 600 ANSI lumens, offering an authentic cinematic experience wherever needed. It also has auto-focus and auto-leveling for a perfectly squared image on any surface. Rainbow color lens caps also let you tint the image when required. But the crisp full HD picture quality is the real treat.

It has built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to seamlessly stream your favorite content from popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube. You can connect your devices via HDMI or USB or use the wireless screen mirroring functionality to effortlessly share your phone or tablet’s screen onto the big screen.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.