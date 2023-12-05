DoorDash finally adds live tracking to iPhone 15 & 14’s Dynamic Island

DoorDash announced that they’d finally be offering their members live tracking on the app via the iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

We’ve frequently seen complaints from customers who claim to never have received their DoorDash deliveries, with Reddit being full of threads regarding no-shows and mis-deliveries. Now, DoorDash is trying to fix that for iPhone 14 and 15 users.

In one such thread, titled ‘Help! Someone’s food got delivered to my house,’ people were quick to comment on their own experiences of such instances, stating:

“DoorDash don’t care about anything.”

Now, however, when using the DoorDash app, customers will finally be able to quickly track their orders to see when their food will arrive.

Over a year ago, following the release of the iPhone 14, the Dynamic Island and Live Activities first launched. Now, DoorDash is finally catching up.

Uber Eats is another food delivery service that offers customers live tracking, releasing this feature back in May. This means that Uber Eats customers can track everything from when their order is being prepared, to when the driver has picked it up, and when it is nearby.

What does Live Tracking offer?

In terms of DoorDash’s Live Activities, you will be able to see the current order status, an arrival window, and a button that will transport you directly to the DoorDash app to check out some more details about your order.

Tracking support will be available for customers, allowing them to witness the journey from the pick up location, all the way to their front door.

Despite the company slowly rolling out its Live Activity features, they’re still not available for all customers. It seems that it’s still most widely accessible in Australia.

A few pleased customers posted about the feature via X/Twitter, noting that they were pleased that the company had finally installed this feature.

Be sure to check out the DoorDash app for updates.