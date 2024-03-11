Dazzling glow-in-the-dark Switch controller gets 20% discount in Amazon deal

Light up your Nintendo Switch gaming setup with this sweet glow-in-the-dark PDP Nintendo Switch Pro controller, which is now 20% off at Amazon.

When it comes to the Nintendo Switch, having more than your fair share of Switch controllers is never a bad thing. Especially with the official Joy-Cons constantly at risk of drift, having an extra Pro controller to spare will ensure you’ll always have an ideal Joy-con alternative at hand.

The Nintendo Switch Remaster Glow Super Mario controller is one of the best-looking wireless Pro Switch controllers you can get your hands on and use with your Nintendo handheld. The wireless controller provides up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge, and it’s officially licensed to work with even the OLED model of the console.

If your Nintendo Switch gaming setup could use a new wireless controller, you can pick up the Rematch Glow Super Mario controller on Amazon while it’s 20% off.

Bask in the glow of Nintendo

PDP/Nintendo

While there are a lot of stylish Switch controllers out there, this controller takes the cake with its glow-in-the-dark design. The controller will light up after some light exposure, and show off its stunning Super Mario star design.

The Star design is just as striking in the daytime, along with the gold D-pad and yellow shoulder buttons. The ergonomically designed controller also comes decked out with programmable back buttons. These back buttons can be re-mapped to your liking, giving you the edge in your favorite Nintendo games.

Better yet, PDP has designed a matching Switch case for the Rematch Glow controller. So you can have your Nintendo Switch accessories match, and light up a storm with their glow-in-the-dark designs. So, if you’re in need of a new controller to tide you over before the inevitable Switch 2, this might be a great option, especially given the design, and price.

