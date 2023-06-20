Apple wants to “own the rights to an actual apple” according to Swiss fruit firm

Tech company Apple is looking to trademark the whole image of the Apple fruit, according to the Fruit Union Suisse director.

There is no denying that Apple is one of the biggest and most recognizable technology companies of all time. With many able to identify the brand simply by its logo, an apple with a bite taken out of its side.

However, according to the Swiss Fruit firm, Apple is now in the process of trademarking its logo and the complete image of the fruit so that any images of an apple belong to the tech giant moving forward.

As first reported by Wired, Apple is still continuing its six-year battle against Fruit Union Suisse, to ensure that they are unable to promote their company and Swiss fruit growers using a logo with an Apple. Currently, the Swiss Fruit Union’s logo is a red apple with a white cross on it. However, the tech company has been trying to get them to change it for over a decade.

Apple Apple is one of the most well-known tech companies in the world

“We have a hard time understanding this [case with Apple], because it’s not like they’re trying to protect their bitten apple,” said Fruit Union Suisse director Jimmy Mariethoz. “Their objective here is really to own the rights to an actual apple, which, for us, is something that is really almost universal… that should be free for everyone to use.”

Tech giant Apple tries to trademark the fruit for all future logos

“We’re concerned that any visual representation of an apple — so anything that’s audiovisual or linked to new technologies or to media could be potentially impacted,” continued Mariethoz. “Theoretically, we could be entering slippery territory every time we advertise with an apple.”

Time will tell if the tech company is able to succeed in monopolizing the use of the Apple fruit in all marketing and merchandise moving forward. However, Apple is yet to respond to these recent comments made by the Swiss Fruit firm director.

