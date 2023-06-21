Apple Vision Pro might not launch with key features

The new Vision Pro mixed reality headset from Apple could be launched without some key features according to a new report.

A new report from The Information has indicated that the newest from Apple, the Vision Pro, might not launch with some key features like full-body tracking.

The new headset is Apple’s first foray into the mixed-reality space, which combines augmented and virtual realities into one piece of hardware. It’ll cost $3499 at launch and members of the tech industry have told people to temper expectations.

However, according to the report’s author, Wayne Ma, Apple has left some software on the cutting room floor. While we won’t know for sure until 2024, the software that has been cut appears to be due to Apple not figuring out how to do it properly.

However, it isn’t all bad news. The Vision Pro will support 3D images, and Apple TV+ was supposed to include new 3D content for viewers to watch on the headset. The Information states that while it was left out of the original announcement, it could still arrive sometime later in 2024.

Apple Vision Pro potentially missing Fitness and full-body tracking

This includes Fitness, which is a major part of Apple’s Watch and iPhone software offerings. According to the report, the company is struggling to find a way to combat “sweaty, high-intensity workouts”. Experiments have included cushions that would be placed inside the headset.

Meanwhile, full-body tracking, a feature originally thought to be launching with the Vision Pro is allegedly unfinished. The headset features two cameras pointing downward, intended to keep track of where the body is.

Currently, most VR headsets rely on either additional hardware or haven’t included it at all.

Ma reports:

“Apple representatives told developers earlier this month that full-body tracking wouldn’t be available when the device ships next year, according to screenshots of an Apple-hosted Slack conversation following the Vision Pro launch event.”