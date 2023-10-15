Starfield player reveals “most disgusting” weapon-perk combo

One Starfield player has revealed a “disgusting” weapon combo that can permanently stunlock enemies while dishing out massive damage.

In Bethesda’s Starfield, players are constantly on the hunt for the most powerful weapons and builds to dominate their enemies. With each discovery, players find innovative ways to enhance their combat capabilities, making the quest for the ultimate weapon an ever-evolving challenge.

Recently, one player took to Reddit to showcase a weapon and perk combination they’ve labeled as the “most disgusting” in the game. The player, known as ‘SaltyMeatBoy,’ went into extraordinary depth to explain the build, leaving many in the community in awe.

Attached was a gameplay clip showing their Advanced Va’ruun Inflictor absolutely decimating a group of Level 94 Terrormorphs with ease. But it’s the player’s detailed explanation of the build in the comments section that has truly impressed fellow Starfield players.

‘SaltyMeatBoy’ begins by acknowledging the power of the Advanced Va’ruun Inflictor, a weapon already recognized by many as one of the best in the game due to its sheer damage output. However, he points out that the weapon’s base stats are just “the tip of the iceberg.” With the right combination of perks and attachments, the Va’ruun Inflictor becomes an unstoppable force.

The weapon’s unique ability to deal particle beam damage allows it to benefit from both the Particle Beam perk and the Laser perk in the combat tree. When combined with the Rifle Certification, the damage output is astronomical, reaching over 1400 base damage.

But the true power of this weapon combo lies in its synergy with the Marksmanship and Sniper Certification perks. By simply equipping a short scope, players can achieve a critical hit almost every five shots, even when firing from the hip. This frequency increases dramatically when aiming for headshots.

Another game-changer is the Spread Nozzle attachment. This attachment splits the main beam into three separate beams without affecting range or accuracy. Each of these beams has its own chance to land a critical hit. This means that players can immobilize targets for several seconds with almost every trigger pull, especially when aiming down sights.

In summary, the weapon is explained as “a short-medium-long-range sniper/shotgun all-in-one that can permanently stunlock enemies forever and benefits from nearly every perk-based damage bonus in the game.”

But while ‘SaltyMeatBoy’s’ weapon combo is certainly powerful, it seems others have their own ideas for what is the “most busted” weapon in Starfield.