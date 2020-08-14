How to watch Rocket League $100,000 RLCS X NA Regional

Rocket League esports’ Season X is underway, and this weekend the best teams in North America look to start earning RLCS Circuit Ranking Points to qualify for the World Championship, as well as their share of the $100,000 prize pool.

At the beginning of August, Europe officially kicked off proceedings, with Team BDS beating Top Blokes in the grand final and earning themselves the lion share of both prize pool and RLCS points.

Let’s have a look at the upcoming NA event, the teams that are featuring and how you can tune in.

Who’s playing, and what’s the format?

As with the EU side of things, the RLCS X NA Regional event consists of 32 teams competing in a Swiss format bracket. The likes of G2 Esports, NRG Esports and Spacestation Gaming will be in attendance at the online event kicking off on August 15, with the first rounds of the Swiss bracket ending on August 16 and seeing 16 teams leave the tournament.

A week later, on August 22, the pool is halved again with eight teams being knocked out, leaving eight teams in playoffs on August 23.

How to watch RLCS X NA Regional Event 1

The tournament will be available to watch through various channels, all of which should be familiar to Rocket League esports fans.

The standard Rocket League Twitch channel (embedded below) will be broadcasting the tournament, as well as their YouTube channel and ELEAGUE’s Twitch.

For French viewers, you can check out Rocket Baguette on Twitch.

The matches kick off at 11am PT (2pm ET / 7pm BST) on Saturday, August 15.

Prize pool & RLCS points breakdown

Placement Prize money RLCS Points 1st $30,000 351 2nd $15,000 250 3-4th $8,000 200 5-8th $4,000 150 9-11th $2,000 100 12-14th $1,500 70 15-16th $1,150 50 17-22nd $900 30 23-28th $600 20 29-32nd $300 10

As with the European side of things, there will be three regional events in the lead up to the World Championship, and a good placement here really helps to secure one of those life-changing spots.

So be sure to tune in at 11am PT on Saturday, August 15 as the action gets underway.