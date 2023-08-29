Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls review: The perfect zest for a gaming sesh

Totino’s is once again teaming up with FaZe Clan to deliver an exciting new flavor of their iconic Pizza Rolls snacks — sweet and spicy Orange Chicken.

FaZe Clan is known for bringing the worlds of gaming and esports together with other major brands including Totino’s Pizza Rolls, for unexpected yet exciting collaborations.

Last year, Totino’s partnered up with FaZe to unleash its highly requested Buffalo Chicken flavor, which we described in our review as a “delicious” bite-sized snack that delivers all the satisfying spice of buffalo wings in a toasty, hassle-free package.

Now, Totino’s is filling its newest pizza rolls with one of the most popular and tangy flavors ever – Orange Chicken!

Totino’s / FaZe Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls Snacks are FaZe’s latest big collab.

Totino’s new Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls add the perfect zest to a heated gaming sesh

Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls snacks are filled with chicken in a sweet and spicy orange sauce, all wrapped in the famous golden crust fans know and love… but does this new flavor fit all the requirements to be a perfect, late-night gaming snack?

We gave these new Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls a try, and we must admit — they’re a pretty tasty take on the iconic Pizza Rolls snack you already know and love.

The spice is definitely real, and paired with the sweetness of the Orange Chicken sauce, they make for a delightfully tangy/savory treat that’s an ideal pairing for an intense gaming session or two.

Perfect alone or with a serving of Sweet Chili sauce, Totino’s zesty Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls flavor creates the ultimate hassle-free snacking combo for snack lovers to enjoy.

Totino’s / FaZe These sweet and spicy Pizza Rolls snacks make the perfect pairing for a heated game night.

What’s more, this latest addition to the Totino’s Pizza Rolls family is a great companion to your other favorite Totino’s pizza rolls flavors like Combination or Triple Cheese. The new Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls will be available at retailers nationwide now for a suggested MSRP of $5.99 for 50-count.

All in all, we have to admit that, although the flavor might raise some eyebrows from some, Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza rolls should definitely be a staple in any gamers’ freezer when they’re craving a snack in the middle of an online set.