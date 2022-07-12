FaZe x Totinos Pizza Rolls Review: Taking your snack game to the next level

Zackerie Fairfax . 2 hours ago

World-renowned gaming organization FaZe Clan has teamed up with iconic snack creators Totino’s to infuse Pizza Rolls with the new and highly requested Buffalo Chicken flavor.

FaZe clan has made strides in the gaming industry that not many esports organizations can say they have. They’ve garnered partnerships with the NFL, Ducky Keyboards, Ghost energy drinks, and Totino’s Pizza Rolls.

Entering into the second year of their multi-year deal, FaZe and Totino’s are answering fans’ demands. They’ve developed a spicy new take on the classic mess-free pizza snacks: Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls.

Dexerto was sent a few packages of these fiery snacks to try for ourselves and deliver a verdict. Have FaZe and Totino’s created a game-time snack worthy of a championship title, or are they too hot to handle?

Zackerie Fairfax/Dexerto The Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls come in a box as well as a traditional bag.

Things are heating up during game time

Totino’s Pizza Rolls have always been a go-to because of the delicious flavors packed in a tiny pizza pocket. No mess and the ease of transporting each pouch from plate to mouth make them the perfect snack for gaming, watch parties, or chilling in chat with your favorite streamer.

But the limited arsenal of pizza-oriented flavors may not always suit your taste buds. That is until FaZe and Totino’s teamed up to present the Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls – packing the pizza pockets with the spiciness of buffalo wings.

Wings are another iconic snacketizer for game day or running it back with the crew, but they’re a mess. They ought to be served with a side of pre-stained shirts and orange napkins, and you can forget about touching a controller before properly washing your hands.

The FaZe Clan x Totino’s Buffalo Pizza Rolls give snackers the best of both worlds. The flavorful spiciness of the white meat chicken is neatly contained inside the golden-brown pizza crust. They’ll have you wondering whether you’re sweating because of that last gulag match or the intense heat of the Buffalo Pizza Rolls.

Zackerie Fairfax/Dexerto Offering a spicy new take on Pizza Rolls, the packaging also sports the iconic FaZe branding.

The only downside is they don’t come with a side of ranch. Some gamers may be able to handle the spice while others will need a sauce to cool them off. Either way, the Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls are another delicious product from Totino’s in collaboration with FaZe.

As a Pizza Rolls connoisseur and gaming fanatic, it’s essential to have a mess-free snack when in the heat of a game. You don’t want cheese dust or pizza sauce dripping onto your peripherals and gumming up keys/buttons. And FaZe x Totino’s have certainly delivered.