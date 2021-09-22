Dexerto partners with Turtle Wax for ultimate OpTic H3CZ documentary

Dexerto has partnered with Turtle Wax to bring fans the inside track on the hectic and lavish lifestyle of one of the biggest names in esports: OpTic Gaming CEO Hector ‘HECZ’ Rodriguez.

Award-winning esports journalist and Dexerto director Mike Kent spent a wild week with HECZ, getting a peek behind the green wall to discover what it’s really like to be an internet superstar.

H3CZ documentary presented by Turtle Wax

In the full documentary, which will be released on 28 September, we find out what it’s like to be HECZ and live with him, as we meet his family and take a tour of his massive mansion in Frisco, Texas – including his ‘Garage Mahal’, which is stocked with his impressive motors and even a boat!

However, not even HECZ gets to drive Lambos and Ferraris every day, so when Turtle Wax offered him the chance to burn around California highways in a Ferrari 488 he jumped at the chance. We joined him for the ride at the Monterey Car Week. We were also shown around his new $1m cannabis farm at Pine Park.

Yet, as HECZ explains, his life wasn’t always this lavish. He reveals what it was really like to grow up in poverty in Ciudad Juarez, and how he hit rock bottom before rising up to become the owner of one of the most popular esports and gaming organizations on the planet.

Influenced by Dexerto

You can watch more entertaining videos about internet superstars on Dexerto’s Influenced Channel. Expect daily, entertaining shorts that will keep you updated on all the essential stories involving the biggest personalities including the likes of Dr Disrespect, xQc, Pokimane, and more.

In addition to this content, look out for more exclusive documentaries in the future, as well as live influencer event coverage and entertaining series like Money Makers, in which we find out how online celebrities fund their incredible lifestyles.

Since launching in June 2021, the channel has already amassed over 150 million views.