Overwatch League returns to Toronto for 2023 Grand Finals with new playoff format

The Overwatch League has revealed that Toronto will play host to the 2023 Playoffs and the Grand Finals in the Fall.

The OWL post-season is coming to Toronto, Canada, to crown a 2023 champion when the best in the East battle the top teams from the West.

On September 28, the final eight teams will descend upon the Mattamy Athletic Centre for a tournament that will last until October 1.

However, this time around, the league is doing something a bit different with its format by drafting teams into two groups of four for a double-elimination bracket.

Overwatch League returns to Toronto with new format

The teams will consist of the top 5 in the west and top 3 in the east. The top two sides from each group will advance to the knockout stages.

From there, the remaining teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket on Grand Finals day to crown a champion, who will take home $1 million.

This isn’t the first time Toronto will be home to a big OWL event as the city hosted the Summer Showdown in 2022.

VIP tickets go on sale July 21 with General Admission available a week later on July 28.