Thousands of Faker clones enter LoL Korean servers after Riot ID changes

Thousands of Faker clones have entered the League of Legends Korean server, all under the guise of Hide on Bush thanks to Riot’s ID changes.

League of Legends has done amazing things for the developers of Riot Games. From the monumental success of the MOBA, the devs were able to expand their horizons, crafting new titles like Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant, finally putting the “Games” in Riot Games.

Now with multiple titles under their belt, Riot has been looking to unify usernames across the board. Previously, League of Legends had summoner names, a unique IGN that was separate from your login details, now however Riot has made the shift over to Riot IDs, which is shared across their other IPs.

This change has been met with a relatively negative response from the community, especially since players noted that you could easily impersonate others. However, that’s exactly what has happened on the Korean servers for League of Legends, with users taking up Faker’s mantle of Hide on Bush.

LoL Korean server flooded with Faker clones after Riot ID changes

According to the Korean League of Legends stat website fow.kr, there are currently 8,469 users named Hide on Bush on the Korean server alone. Obviously, these are not all Faker’s accounts, but that can be easily mistaken if you’re not careful.

Riot IDs are made up of two factors, a username and a unique identifier followed after a hash. Players can have the same username or same identifier, but not both at the same time, meaning players could have Hide on bush#KOR or Hide on bush#FAKER.

While this would be fine, players’ usernames are the only thing that appears in-game, with players needing to hover over the name in order to check their identifier.

There’s no telling if Riot has any plans to address the growing pains with these changes but until that time players might not be who they claim to be.