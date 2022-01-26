Rekkles explains why he plays League of Legends with chat muted

Karmine Corp pro Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larssen has explained why he mutes every League of Legends game, explaining why he believes pings and all chat are rarely useful.

Communication has always been a huge part of League of Legends. In fact, without it, winning teamfights and setting up Baron plays can be extremely difficult. However, there are times when the game’s pings and chat functions can inhibit a player’s concentration, or even create moments of toxicity.

Not only does overcommunication lead to some frustrating problems, but it can also result in an overreliance on certain pings. League of Legends pro for French squad Karmine Corp, Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larssen, recently explained why he personally mutes every player when queuing up for public matches, giving his perspective on the matter.

Why Rekkles mutes all in League of Legends

During a recent League of Legends stream, Rekkles discussed why he believes LoL’s chat and ping functionality can prove more detrimental than helpful. “From experience, people don’t give information that is useful to others,” explained the legendary AD Carry.

“The only time people ever give information is when they’re p*ssed… and just want to type something stupid, ping you six times, or just question mark ping – just anything that’s not helping you.”

While Riot bans users for in-game toxicity, there are still those that use the team chat to blame others for their own shortcomings. This is when the ping spams and unsavory messages begin to get in the way.

“Is there any reason not to mute all?, asked Rekkles. I don’t feel like I’m missing out on anything. Actually, if you think about it, if you really want to get better as a player, then you might as well look at the map yourself.”

Rekkles argued that muting all players can actually help improve a player’s gameplay, as they’re having to remain more vigilant. “Instead of being mad at the guy in mid for not pinging missing, just look yourself… this will help you more than giving bad energy to someone you don’t know.”