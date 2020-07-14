Origen reportedly acquires LEC veteran Jactroll from Team Vitality

Team Vitality support Jakub ‘Jactroll’ Skurzyński has reportedly been acquired by Origen and will be immediately inserted into the starting LEC lineup, according to ESPN Esports.

This would mean that current Origen support Mitchell ‘Destiny’ Shaw will be replaced as the deal would set up Jactroll to start the next pair of games for the team currently in a five-way tie for fifth place.

The news would come as a surprise for many seeing as Origen made Destiny the first player from the Oceanic region to play in the European league. Less than a year later, Destiny’s position on the team will change once the org officially announces the move.

Team Vitality (4-5) will be shipping Jactroll to Origen (4-5) after benching him during the Spring, following their 0-7 start to the split. The 21-year-old support did not participate in a win during Spring 2020. The Polish veteran has not played for Team Vitality in Summer. Labros 'Labrov' Papoutsakis has started all matches.

When the deal is made public, Jactroll’s three-year reign as the Vitality support will come to an end and will start a new chapter with Origen.

Origen is banking on Jactroll’s explosive playmaking abilities to get the team back up to speed in order to justify taking Destiny from the starting position.

Destiny came into the league with hopeful expectations and has had a respectable showing so far. In his first full split, he helped Origen claim a top-four regular-season finish at 13-5 before losing to G2 in the playoff’s lower bracket.

But for Origen, getting close to the top warranted a change of pace seeing as they’re looking to bring a more established LEC support to the mix.

If there are no more changes planned from here until the start of Week 5 in the league, Jactroll will hit the Rift with Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp as his lane partner.

This is a pivotal time to be making lineup changes as the next slate of fixtures are bound to swing the balance of power in the league.

Origen will face off against G2 (5-4) on Friday July 17 at 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST / 9 PM BST and Misfits (5-4) on Saturday, July 18 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST / 6 PM BST.