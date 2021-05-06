League of Legends MSI 2021 in-game event: missions, rewards - Dexerto

MSI 2021 is upon us, and it’s not just the League of Legends pros competing. Us regular players can also get in on the action with in-game missions, rewards for watching and playing, as well as a Clash tournament spanning the event.

MSI 2021 is kicking off in Iceland on May 6 as 11 of the world’s best League of Legends teams duke it out for the prestigious title.

However, it’s not just the pros in Iceland who can compete and win. You too, at home, can get something out of MSI 2021 that’s not just enjoyable gameplay to watch. Riot are running a League of Legends in-game event alongside MSI you can participate in.

Advertisement

LoL MSI 2021 missions & rewards

There’s a handful of missions in-game for League of Legends players to complete in the lead-up to MSI 2021. They don’t take that long to do, so you should be able to knock them out in a matter of games.

Here’s what you need to do.

Mission Objective Reward Veni, Vidi, Vici Win a matchmade game in under 25 minutes, or play three matchmade games 500 BE Wards Save Lives Win a matchmade game with a vision score of 30 or more, or play five matchmade games 3 Wins XP Boost One Who Strikers First… As a team earn first blood and first turret in a single game, or play five matchmade games Mystery Emote Monster Hunter Kill four Dragons and one Baron in the same game, or play five matchmade games Eternals Capsule No Pressure Win a matchmade game with more takedowns than deaths, or play five matchmade games Hextech Key & Masterwork Chest

MSI Cup for Clash: full details

Clash, League’s in-game tournament client, is also running events all through MSI 2021. You can earn points towards the MSI Cup by playing in the two weekend tournaments.

Day 1: May 8

May 8 Day 2: May 9

May 9 Day 3: May 29

May 29 Day 4: May 30

These points can be cashed in for rewards such as profile and in-game banners. Plus, you’ll always get at least an Orb for playing in Clash, which can unlock you skins, summoner icons, and more.

Advertisement

When does the LoL MSI 2021 in-game event end?

The MSI 2021 in-game event will wrap up just after MSI, with missions expiring on May 27.

You have plenty of time, so no matter if you’re a grinder or just a weekend warrior, you should be able to do the missions ⁠— no sweat.