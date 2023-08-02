LoL players lash out at Riot for “reused” Ashe assets in new Kayle skin

League of Legends players have lashed out at Riot for reusing the model from Lunar Empress Ashe for the newest Immortal Journey Kayle skin.

Riot’s MOBA League of Legends has one of the biggest rosters in all of video games. With 164 playable champions each with their own unique backstory, playstyle, and lore, it’s a difficult decision to select who to play for each match. The developers have paid special attention to making each character look and feel very much their very own.

This often means having different models for each champion so that they’re easily discernible from one another. However, this can sometimes change when it comes to the skins that the developers release. These skins offer champions in various fantasies or alternate outfits and can change the character’s visual effects and model.

It appears that players have noticed something rather odd about the latest skin line being introduced into League of Legends. The Immortal Journey skin line was recently showcased on the PBE and Kayle’s skin in particular has players raising eyebrows. Many players noticed that the model used for the skin is incredibly similar to the previously released Lunar Empress Ashe skin.

LoL players point out model for Kayle skin is the same as previous Ashe skin

Reddit user Boudynasr presented evidence behind why they believe the new Immortal Journey Kayle skin has “reused” assets.

The user provided a comparison of the two skin models together, showcasing the similar hair and outfit that both models share. Obviously being two different characters, Ashe’s bow and Kayle’s wings differentiate the pair, and Kayle’s transcending mechanic changes the model as well.

Many users were outraged by the shared models, sarcastically complimenting Riot’s work.

“They are putting great work towards the game,” one user commented.

Others have also expressed their frustration at the accompanying icons for the skins.

“I just now realized how generic and uninspired those icons are. You legit cannot even tell who that is in the icon,” a user tutted.

It’s uncertain if Riot will make changes to the skin’s model before its release, but with the skin still on the PBE, there’s always a chance they update its model.