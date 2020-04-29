League Patch 10.9 brings back Essence Emporium, Wukong nerf, more

League of Legends Patch 10.9 includes a handful of balance changes, but it’s the new content coming that makes this update special. From the return of the Essence Emporium, to the FPX skins being released, it’s time to spend some of that RP and BE.

League Patch 10.9 is focusing primarily on the top lane balance-wise, but that’s not the crux of this patch. Instead, there’s a host of new content to get excited about.

With the release of the Essence Emporium and FPX Worlds 2019 skins, as well as the Pulsefire 2020 teaser, players should be gearing up to pair ways with their money and BE very shortly.

Wukong nerfed again, Fiddlesticks buffed

Balance-wise, Patch 10.9 was a pretty small update. Wukong got nerfs to his base stats and damage, alongside Karthus, Nami, Trundle, and Bard. None of the changes were truly devastating, however, they should bring these overpowered champions in line.

Fiddlesticks, who has been struggling since his rework unlike Wukong, got a few buffs. They were targeted to lift him up in support, with a bit of extra damage on his E poke.

Cho’Gath, Gnar, Kayn, Lissandra, and Quinn also got some buffs. With the top lane meta changing up, we might see some old stalwarts return to the throne.

The Essence Emporium is back

Got a bunch of blue essence that you need to get rid of? Now’s the perfect chance. The Essence Emporium is back, with a host of exclusive skins, summoner icons, and chromas on offer.

You can pick up things like the rare Urfwick skin (typically 150,000 BE), mystery champion iconic (2,500 BE), almost every chroma in the game (2,000 BE), and special Partner Program cosmetics (10,000 BE).

The special in-game shop will open on April 30 and close on May 13, so you’ll have two weeks to grind and redeem the offers.

FPX Worlds 2019, Pulsefire skins on the way

Those aren’t the only things players will be getting their hands on this patch.

The FunPlus Phoenix Worlds 2019 skins are also being released. The base skins for Vayne, Malphite, Gangplank, Thresh, and Lee Sin will cost 1350 RP, while a bundle including chromas and signatures will set you back a bit more.

Pulsefire skins have been added to the PBE too, so we can expect those to hit live in the coming weeks as the Galaxies event wraps up. Ekko, Fiora, Pantheon, and Lucian will be getting new cosmetics, with the latter receiving a Prestige edition too.

Pulsefire Lucian (including Prestige edition), Fiora, Pantheon and Ekko are coming soon to PBE! pic.twitter.com/X2awybp2TH — League of Legends EU (@loleu) April 28, 2020

You can read the full League of Legends Patch 10.9 notes below.

League of Legends Patch 10.9 notes

Champions

Bard

W: Caretaker's Shrine

Movement speed: 50%, decaying over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 30%, decaying over 1.5 seconds

Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 14 seconds

E: Magical Journey

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Cho'Gath

E: Vorpal Spikes

Damage: 22/34/46/58/70 ⇒ 22/37/52/67/82

Fiddlesticks

E: Reap

Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 ⇒ 70/105/140/175/210

Gnar

Q (Mega): Boulder Toss

Boulder pickup cooldown refund: 60% ⇒ 70%

E (Mega): Crunch

Damage: 50/85/120/155/190 ⇒ 80/115/150/185/220

Karthus

Base stats

Movement speed: 335 ⇒ 325

Kayn

Q: Reaping Slash

Cooldown: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds ⇒ 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds

Bonus damage against monsters now also applies to minions

W: Blade's Reach

Decaying slow: 70% ⇒ 90%

Lissandra

Q: Ice Shard

Cooldown: 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 seconds ⇒ 8/7/6/5/4 seconds

Nami

Base stats

Health: 489.32 ⇒ 475

Mana: 377.24 ⇒ 365

Passive: Surging Tides

Movement speed: 60 ⇒ 45

Quinn

Q: Blinding Assault

Nearsight duration: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.75 seconds

Trundle

R: Subjugate

Cooldown: 100/80/60 seconds ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds

Wukong

Base stats

Armor: 34 ⇒ 31

Q: Crushing Blow

Damage: 30/55/80/105/130 ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120

W: Warrior Trickster

Clone damage: 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55%

Items

Sanguine Blade

Combine cost: 1100g ⇒ 1000g

Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55

Essence Emporium returns

The Essence Emporium returns from April 30, 2020 to May 13, 2020! Spend your Blue Essence on exclusive icons, chromas, and skins.

For this run, we are rolling out improvements to the popular Mystery Champie Icon Boxes. We kept all the things players love, but there are a few minor changes to the experience:

To get a full list of icons that can be acquired from each box, please check the item description. When you purchase a Mystery Champie Icon Box, it will now appear in the Hextech Crafting tab (where your skin shards, Prestige Points, and event tokens live). If you receive an icon you already own, you can disenchant it for a full refund of the BE cost.

Summoner's Rift Ranked Season ends soon

The Summoner Rift Ranked Split 1 rolls into Split 2 on Sunday, May 3 at 11:59 PM PDT. Last chance to grind out those Split Points for the exclusive Split 1 Aphelios summoner icon, Aphelios emote, and armor upgrade before the next split!

Bugfixes