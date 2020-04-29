League Patch 10.9 brings back Essence Emporium, Wukong nerf, more

League of Legends Patch 10.9 includes a handful of balance changes, but it’s the new content coming that makes this update special. From the return of the Essence Emporium, to the FPX skins being released, it’s time to spend some of that RP and BE.
League Patch 10.9 is focusing primarily on the top lane balance-wise, but that’s not the crux of this patch. Instead, there’s a host of new content to get excited about.
With the release of the Essence Emporium and FPX Worlds 2019 skins, as well as the Pulsefire 2020 teaser, players should be gearing up to pair ways with their money and BE very shortly.
Wukong nerfed again, Fiddlesticks buffed
Balance-wise, Patch 10.9 was a pretty small update. Wukong got nerfs to his base stats and damage, alongside Karthus, Nami, Trundle, and Bard. None of the changes were truly devastating, however, they should bring these overpowered champions in line.
Fiddlesticks, who has been struggling since his rework unlike Wukong, got a few buffs. They were targeted to lift him up in support, with a bit of extra damage on his E poke.
Cho’Gath, Gnar, Kayn, Lissandra, and Quinn also got some buffs. With the top lane meta changing up, we might see some old stalwarts return to the throne.
The Essence Emporium is back
Got a bunch of blue essence that you need to get rid of? Now’s the perfect chance. The Essence Emporium is back, with a host of exclusive skins, summoner icons, and chromas on offer.
You can pick up things like the rare Urfwick skin (typically 150,000 BE), mystery champion iconic (2,500 BE), almost every chroma in the game (2,000 BE), and special Partner Program cosmetics (10,000 BE).
The special in-game shop will open on April 30 and close on May 13, so you’ll have two weeks to grind and redeem the offers.
FPX Worlds 2019, Pulsefire skins on the way
Those aren’t the only things players will be getting their hands on this patch.
The FunPlus Phoenix Worlds 2019 skins are also being released. The base skins for Vayne, Malphite, Gangplank, Thresh, and Lee Sin will cost 1350 RP, while a bundle including chromas and signatures will set you back a bit more.
Pulsefire skins have been added to the PBE too, so we can expect those to hit live in the coming weeks as the Galaxies event wraps up. Ekko, Fiora, Pantheon, and Lucian will be getting new cosmetics, with the latter receiving a Prestige edition too.
Pulsefire Lucian (including Prestige edition), Fiora, Pantheon and Ekko are coming soon to PBE! pic.twitter.com/X2awybp2TH
— League of Legends EU (@loleu) April 28, 2020
You can read the full League of Legends Patch 10.9 notes below.
League of Legends Patch 10.9 notes
Champions
Bard
W: Caretaker's Shrine
- Movement speed: 50%, decaying over 1.5 seconds ⇒ 30%, decaying over 1.5 seconds
- Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 14 seconds
E: Magical Journey
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
Cho'Gath
E: Vorpal Spikes
- Damage: 22/34/46/58/70 ⇒ 22/37/52/67/82
Fiddlesticks
E: Reap
- Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 ⇒ 70/105/140/175/210
Gnar
Q (Mega): Boulder Toss
- Boulder pickup cooldown refund: 60% ⇒ 70%
E (Mega): Crunch
- Damage: 50/85/120/155/190 ⇒ 80/115/150/185/220
Karthus
Base stats
- Movement speed: 335 ⇒ 325
Kayn
Q: Reaping Slash
- Cooldown: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds ⇒ 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds
- Bonus damage against monsters now also applies to minions
W: Blade's Reach
- Decaying slow: 70% ⇒ 90%
Lissandra
Q: Ice Shard
- Cooldown: 10/8.5/7/5.5/4 seconds ⇒ 8/7/6/5/4 seconds
Nami
Base stats
- Health: 489.32 ⇒ 475
- Mana: 377.24 ⇒ 365
Passive: Surging Tides
- Movement speed: 60 ⇒ 45
Quinn
Q: Blinding Assault
- Nearsight duration: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.75 seconds
Trundle
R: Subjugate
- Cooldown: 100/80/60 seconds ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds
Wukong
Base stats
- Armor: 34 ⇒ 31
Q: Crushing Blow
- Damage: 30/55/80/105/130 ⇒ 20/45/70/95/120
W: Warrior Trickster
- Clone damage: 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55%
Items
Sanguine Blade
- Combine cost: 1100g ⇒ 1000g
- Attack damage: 50 ⇒ 55
Essence Emporium returns
The Essence Emporium returns from April 30, 2020 to May 13, 2020! Spend your Blue Essence on exclusive icons, chromas, and skins.
For this run, we are rolling out improvements to the popular Mystery Champie Icon Boxes. We kept all the things players love, but there are a few minor changes to the experience:
- To get a full list of icons that can be acquired from each box, please check the item description.
- When you purchase a Mystery Champie Icon Box, it will now appear in the Hextech Crafting tab (where your skin shards, Prestige Points, and event tokens live).
- If you receive an icon you already own, you can disenchant it for a full refund of the BE cost.
Summoner's Rift Ranked Season ends soon
The Summoner Rift Ranked Split 1 rolls into Split 2 on Sunday, May 3 at 11:59 PM PDT. Last chance to grind out those Split Points for the exclusive Split 1 Aphelios summoner icon, Aphelios emote, and armor upgrade before the next split!
Bugfixes
- Sylas' ultimate timer for specific champions will no longer show in spectator mode.
- Added voice lines from Ascension for Azir, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Sivir, and Xerath.
- Aatrox’s taunt lines have been moved to his joke. Three of his old ultimate's revive lines have been repurposed as his taunt.
- Fixed a Champion Select issue where trades would be cancelled if more than one trade would happen at the same time.
- When Neeko takes on her allied Kayn's appearance with Passive - Inherent Glamour, she will now properly take on the appearance of Shadow Assassin or Rhaast if he has transformed.
- Lee Sin's R - Dragon's Rage's enemy-attached indicator is no longer visible through Fog of War.
- Viktor's Q - Siphon Power-empowered basic attacks are no longer able to destroy wards in two hits.
Lux's R - Final Spark no longer goes on full cooldown when she dies during its cast.
- Kled now properly gains Courage when attacking champions dismounted.
- Riven's Q - Broken Wings will now properly activate Conqueror and give her four stacks of the rune when quickly used twice on the same target.
- When Fiora blocks Jhin's basic attacks with W - Riposte, she will no longer get a fake Caught Out mark on her from Jhin's PoV.
- Lee Sin's W - Safeguard now properly treats allied clones as champions and shields them properly when he dashes to one.
- Sett is no longer interrupted by player-generated terrain (like Jarvan's R - Cataclysm when casting R - The Show Stopper.
- Dark Star Thresh's lantern is now properly visible after he dies and respawns.
- Shaco's clone no longer gets a burst of movement speed from Nimbus Cloak.
- Rift Scuttler's speed shrine is now properly functional outside of the Death Realm even when Mordekaiser captures the champion that killed it in his R - Realm of Death.
- Miss Fortune's Passive - Love Tap-empowered basic attacks now properly stack Conqueror.
- When Warwick casts Q - Jaws of the Beast on a Sion that is about to respawn during his Passive - Glory in Death, he will no longer transport to the real Sion in the enemy fountain.
- Caitlyn's W - Yordle Snap Trap now properly empowers only one basic attack.
- Shaco no longer gets a Double Kill and double the intended gold from killing with his clone and by casting E - Two-Shiv Poison in his enemy's R - Realm of Death.
- Damage caused by active items will properly proc Dark Harvest.