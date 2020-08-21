League patch 10.18 VFX changes revealed: Nocturne, Ignite, more

Riot Games has revealed an early look at visual effect updates coming in League of Legends patch 10.18 for champions like Nocturne and Malzahar, the Ignite summoner spell, and more.

With League of Legends having 150 playable champions in the current roster, there are still some old champions that have not received major reworks or visual updates in quite some time.

Riot developers have been going back to some of the classic characters in recent months, even releasing full visual and gameplay reworks for champions like Volibear and Fiddlesticks.

Full ability reworks are not necessarily needed for every champ, however, and the League of Legends design team revealed that visual effect updates for three characters and a summoner spell will be coming next.

Visual Effects Lead, Riot Beardilocks, shared a Reddit post featuring many of upcoming changes, on August 20, revealing that they would soon be added to League’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) ahead of their release in patch 10.18.

League patch 10.18 VFX updates

Complete visual updates for Nocturne, Viktor, and Malzahar have been confirmed, with character model and ability updates for their base style, as well as for each of their skins. You can find an early look at these changes below.

While the League design team did not stray too far from how these champions originally looked, this visual update gives them a fresher look than the current iterations in-game.

As explained by Riot dev, Sirhaian, who worked on Malzahar's rework, the reason behind some of these updates was to bring them up to "today's quality standards" and to "improve gameplay clarity."

Oblivion Awaits~



In 10.18, Malzahar is getting a VFX Update! 👁️🟣



Our goal was to bring him up to today's quality standards and improve his gameplay clarity (especially his Q and E).



YT Link: https://t.co/2ekiAdyfFm



More details below~! 👇 pic.twitter.com/tGgcTtAnaS — Sirhaian (@Sirhaian) August 21, 2020

Along with the champion updates, the Ignite summoner spell will also look different in patch 10.18. Riot shared an early look at this spell's new VFX, which makes it much more noticeable than the current version.

Also coming in 10.18, a VFX Update for the Ignite Summoner Spell!



Our goal was to improve its visual quality while greatly reducing how noisy it was, but trying to keep its importance level.



YT Video: https://t.co/hpoTCaKVjE pic.twitter.com/4Y2K7oCzrp — Sirhaian (@Sirhaian) August 21, 2020

League of Legends players will be able to try each of these changes out for themselves, with the updates set to arrive on League's PBE before their full release on September 2, for patch 10.18.