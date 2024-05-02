League of Legends devs respond to claims Vanguard is “bricking” computers

A new anti-cheat was added to League of Legends in patch 14.9, called Vanguard, and players are claiming it is causing massive issues to their computers. A Riot Games elmployee has responded to some of these claims, saying the issues are not Vanguard-related.

Vanguard is Riot’s proprietary anti-cheat program that was a big part of their Valorant launch. It is a kernel-level anti-cheat similar to other popular multiplayer titles, however, players have previously accused Vanguard of being spyware due to the level of access to people’s computers it needs to work.

Riot has pushed back on these accusations in the past and, after an initial delay, added the anti-cheat to League of Legends in patch 14.9 on May 1. With its launch, multiple players have come forward on social media and Reddit claiming the anti-cheat is “bricking” their computers, or messing with their internal systems.

Article continues after ad

One of the most popular League content creators, Nick ‘LS’ De Cesare, claimed that the update “bricked” two of his PCs and warned players to be “afraid of this Vanguard update.”

Article continues after ad

He later posted an update, explaining how he fixed one of his computers but the other was still not working.

Riot has not put out a statement on the issue, but its senior anti-cheat analyst Matt ‘K30’ Paoletti has refuted claims on Reddit that the barrage of technical issues with the patch is due to Vanguard’s introduction.

“An issue like this wouldn’t be related to Vanguard. If you haven’t restarted your computer in a while, it could related to an issue with your CMOS battery, since that’s what powers the start-up chain,” he told one player who claimed their laptop wouldn’t turn on after the update.

Article continues after ad

One League of Legends streamer also claimed, using screenshots, that the moderators for the game’s subreddit are deleting comments from the thread about Vanguard, and from K30 arguing with players.

Vangaurd has been the anti-cheat for Valorant since its launch and players have never reported any issues similar to its current League roll out.

Article continues after ad

This article will be updated as more information comes out.