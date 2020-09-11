Doublelift resilience key to TSM miracle run | LCS Recap Show ft. Ashley Kang

It was an explosive end to the LCS Summer 2020 playoffs, as TSM completed a miracle lower-bracket run with back-to-back five-game wins over Team Liquid and FlyQuest to claim the title.

In the lower bracket final, TSM had to fight back after being down 2-1 to Team Liquid but, thanks to a surprising Jungle Shen pick from Mingyi 'Spica' Lu, this pick would get the team ahead early in game 4 and also allow TSM's ADC Yiliang 'Doublelift' Peng to carry the games on Senna. A pick he has received criticism for in the past.

The final looked like it was going to be all TSM when they took a quick 2-0 lead. But a brave rally from FlyQuest brought it back to 2-2 before Doublelift and Bjergsen dashed their hopes in game 5 with impressive performances. Confirming the team as LCS Summer champions.

In this video, Yinsu Collins and Ashley Kang discuss how TSM pulled off these wins against Team Liquid and FlyQuest to claim their first LCS trophy since Summer 2017.