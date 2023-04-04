CLG reportedly selling LCS team slot amid org shuttering

Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) is reportedly selling off its LCS roster and team slot amid the organization’s parent company shutting down operations with mass layoffs incoming, leaving the org’s future uncertain.

The history of the LCS and CLG almost goes hand-in-hand, as the org has been involved in competitive League of Legends since day one. With numerous LCS titles under their belt, and a whole host of veritable legends who have played under them, CLG is among the most iconic teams in the scene.

Now, however the storied org appears to be on the verge of shutting its doors, according to a report by LCS journalist Travis Gafford. CLG’s parent company, The Madison Square Garden Company, is supposedly looking to sell off its LCS team and completely dissolve the esports brand.

According to Gafford, all staff were told at the start of the week that by Saturday they would be let go, which even includes company president George “HotshotGG” Georgallidis. Only their LoL division will be left, as the division is reportedly being sold to NRG in the very near future.

Gafford says it is currently unclear if NRG is only acquiring their LCS team and slot, or if they are outright buying the org. Nor is he sure if Madison Square Garden Company still owns the brand at this point in time. But Gafford added the decision to sell and shut down was the purely down to the parent company.

NRG already has various teams competing in multiple esports leagues, such as VCT, OWL, and ALGS, and with a possible CLG LCS team acquisition, that would make it their fifth esport team in 2023.

The report did not mention a handful of CLG’s other active lineups though. This leaves the female CS:GO roster, CLG Red, and their Super Smash Bros roster’s future uncertain.

This news just days after reports that TSM, another storied org in the LCS, could be selling its spot in the league amid financial woes. These two orgs are among the oldest in League history, having made a name for themselves over the years and even been part of a historic feud against one another.