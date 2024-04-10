Helldivers 2 defense missions prove that nothing is ever easy

Helldivers 2 can be a difficult game and defense missions are especially hard since you keep getting swarmed by enemies. One player realized this first-hand when a suspiciously easy defense ended in a nightmare.

This one Helldivers 2 player shared their experience on Reddit with what happened in a particular defense mission. The player posted a screenshot that showed several Automatons swarmed near the extraction pad. According to the player, the defense mission was “suspiciously easy”, but they realized why it was right before extraction.

In response, one player commented, “500kg bomb would easily get 2 kills with that group of enemies.” “I want…every…stratagem we have…to fire on that grid reference”, chimed another user.

Article continues after ad

One fan suggested, “If you chuck a 500kg in there you’d probably kill like 3 units.” Finally, one of the players mentioned, “It really does feel like Joel jacked up the underlying difficulty of every mission here. I was used to rolling through 5’s without issue with randos.”

Article continues after ad

Based on the discussion, it is clear players had ideas on how to get rid of this problem. Ever since it was announced that the Automatons are back, players have jumped onto the battlefields once again. However, they also feel that mission difficulty has been increased substantially, which is making even the lower levels harder.

Article continues after ad

In general, defense missions have become hard and that makes sense since the developers would want to ensure that Helldivers 2 remains challenging despite players gaining knowledge.