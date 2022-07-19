YouTuber makes an actual Halo Rocket Launcher that fires real explosives

Eleni Thomas . 6 minutes ago

YouTuber ‘Jairus Of All’ has gone viral after creating a real-life replica of the Halo Rocket Launcher. After working on the project for months, the finished product has finally been unveiled online.

Cosplays and real-life replicas of gaming weapons aren’t necessarily new ground, but a fully-functioning Halo rocket launcher? That’s unique — and that’s the exact project YouTuber Jairus Of All has been working on for months.

He has been documenting the creation of his Halo rocket launcher on his YouTube channel since February 2022. Back then, he uploaded a video on Youtube detailing his plans to replicate Halo Infinite’s SPNKr.

Following this announcement video, Jairus has been uploading monthly videos and providing updates on the state of his project. The idea behind this build is to have it be both a replica of the design but also a fully functional launcher.

Now, Jairus has revealed that the rocket launcher, as well as the custom-made rockets, are finally complete — and it’s as cool as it sounds.

He claims that it took over 1,000 hours to put together and cost around $1,500 for all the pieces and items to bring it all together. Jarius did also add that many of the parts for the build are repurposed and reused as well.

Jairus finally got to show off the completed weapon on July 17, even firing off some rockets at targets — don’t worry, it’s all “safe and stable” according to him.

He also revealed his hand-drawn blueprint of the weapon, which he now made available for purchase on his website. As well as the blueprint, Jairus has also compiled an extensive list of the build files. This means others will now be able to buy his design and give their best shot at creating their own Halo Infinite SPNKr model.

This isn’t the first project of this nature that Jairus of All has worked on. Just before his Rocket launcher creation, Jarius built a replica of the Mantis Blades from Cyberpunk 2077. Other notable creations of his include Kratos’ Blades of Chaos from God of War and the Final Fantasy 7 Buster Sword.

Jairus Of All is now looking to create more video game weapon replicas and is currently taking suggestions from his audience as to what he should build next.